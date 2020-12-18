When a complaint was received Thursday about a maroon Chevrolet Impala running weaving and running stop signs between Vergas and Perham, an Otter Tail County deputy checked with the vehicle’s registered owner.
The owner, who sounded fine on the phone, told the deputy he had not been driving the vehicle but he knew who was – his son. He added that he would be having a talk with his son.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.