The father of a juvenile requested help from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for alleged violations of a harassment/restraining order.
A deputy spoke with the complainant who said his daughter was being contacted through Snapchat in violation of the court order.
The deputy spoke with the offender who agreed to abide by the order but also wanted legal advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.