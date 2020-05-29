A welfare check was requested by a resident of South Cascade Street Thursday on a woman carrying his child.
The child’s father told police he was concerned about the woman because he thought she had gone to the Twin Cities. He had seen reports of the rioting in Minneapolis and he had not been able to reach her.
A Fergus Falls police officer carried out the check and found the woman had not been answering the man’s messages. She had not gone to the Twin Cities. She told the officer she works nights and sleeps during the day. She also told the officer she was OK.
