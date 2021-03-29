An Alexandria man and his 13-year-old son contained a fire Saturday near Carlos according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A 911 call alerted the sheriff’s office at 2:44 p.m. that a large amount of smoke was coming from Skips Deluxe Auto Parts.
When Douglas County deputies reached the scene they learned someone inside the building was trying to extinguish the fire. Most of the fire had been contained by the time the Carlos Fire Department arrived.
The father and son were checked by North Ambulance for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.
Deputies found that a small amount of gasoline had spilled on the floor and had been ignited when a hammer was dropped, causing a spark.
Some miscellaneous items were burned in the immediate area of the fire and some damage was done to the garage doors and the side of the building. The business also sustained smoke damage.
