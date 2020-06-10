Fearing that some people were en route to her residence to beat up her son in an act of retaliation, a woman called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 10:34 p.m. to ask for help.

She was advised to keep her doors locked, to tell anyone that approached her house to leave and to call again if anyone showed up at 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office provided extra patrol but no one showed up.

