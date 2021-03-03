Joshua Lee Fearing was given a 45-day sentence in the Otter Tail County Jail Monday for criminal vehicular operation, substantial bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol.
The 37-year-old Dent man entered a plea of guilty to the felony charge Jan. 12 before Judge Sharon Grewell Benson.
According to court documents, Fearing was involved in an altercation with another man the night of Oct. 25, 2020, on County Highway 24 after the pair went into a ditch. An Otter Tail County deputy at the scene was told by Fearing’s traveling companion he had been punched during an argument about Fearing’s girlfriend. The deputy later learned from Lake Region hospital personnel that the complainant had a fractured nose.
Evidence at the scene led a deputy to conclude that Fearing had been the driver of the vehicle.
Fearing was observed to have bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and smelled like alcohol. He was placed under arrest for DWI and submitted to a test which indicated a breath alcohol content of .169.
Charges of third-degree assault, third-degree DWI and fourth-degree DWI were dismissed.
Fearing received a stay of a 15-month prison sentence for four years. He was also credited with four days of time served. Fearing was ordered to pay court fees and fines totaling $450.
North Dakota man goes to wrong address
A caller asked the Fergus Falls Police Department to investigate Monday after his wife observed a pickup with a North Dakota license plate parked in their driveway for about 10 minutes.
The driver had walked up to the door but had then turned and gone back to his pickup. He had backed into the street and sat there for another five minutes before backing into the driveway. He eventually drove away.
The officer who spoke with the driver found he had been trying to keep an appointment in Fergus Falls but had gone to the wrong address.
