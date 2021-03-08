Marlene Kay Turchin, a 60-year-old Henning woman, was injured in a one-vehicle car crash Thursday on County Highway 65.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Turchin was traveling north when she lost control of her 2019 Dodge Caravan, entered the left ditch and hit a tree. Turchin was trapped in her vehicle until the Henning Fire Department arrived to extricate her.
Three Otter Tail County deputies also responded to the crash site 8 miles south of Henning.
Turchin was transported by the Henning Ambulance to the Henning airport where a Life Link Air Med met the ambulance and transported the woman to St. Cloud.
The severity of Turchin’s injuries were unknown.
The St. Cloud Police Department assisted in executing a search warrant for blood as part of the crash investigation.
