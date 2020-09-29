The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday evening to a report of an assault at the Hansel Lake rest area on I-94 south of Dalton.
The deputy answering the call was told by a female that another person had headbutted and punched her in the face. The deputy spoke with the alleged assailant by phone. He denied the physical altercation.
