A female caller alleged Sunday that someone had taken her wallet and had made a $1,076 purchase at Walmart in Fergus Falls.
The Fergus Falls officer answering the call found a $1,076.67 purchase had been made by someone unknown with the complainant’s Wells Fargo debit card.
