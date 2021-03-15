A female caller from North Mill Street asked for a welfare check Sunday for a male she had not been able to reach all day.
A Fergus Falls police officer was told the male had not answered his door or phone calls. The complainant could not articulate a reason for a welfare check other than the male was not answering the door.
