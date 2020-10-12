A female motorcycle rider was left with a broken leg Friday when a possible mechanical failure caused the bike to enter the ditch and strike a sign.
The rider was taken to Tri-County Health in Wadena and then airlifted to St. Cloud.
The accident took place 2 miles north of Bluffton near the junction of County Highway 76 and County Highway 19.
