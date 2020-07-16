A female biker who swerved to miss an animal on the Central Lakes Trail Wednesday was described as being unresponsive when an EMS team arrived to assist.
A Fergus Falls police officer assisted the Ringdahl Ambulance crew at the scene.
A spokesman for the Fergus Falls Police Department said the female was responsive by the time the police arrived.
