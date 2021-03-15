An early Sunday call by a female alleged a male at her residence was high on heroin. After a male’s voice was heard in the background the line was disconnected before an address was obtained.
A law enforcement officer spoke with the complainant in the apartment parking lot. The female said she had been overly dramatic and everything was OK.
