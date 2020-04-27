A caller reported the loss of the $3,500 center stone from her wedding ring Sunday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
It was believed the stone fell out of the ring either Saturday or Sunday. She had been unable to find it in her home on 345th Street and was reporting the loss for the purpose of filing an insurance/warranty claim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.