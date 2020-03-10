Two deputies were sent to an unspecified location in Otter Tail County Monday when a caller reported a man had shut off the electricity to her home. 

The deputies spoke with a man sleeping in his vehicle north of the residence. He told them he had shut off power to the house because he had been awakened at 1 a.m. 

The breaker was turned back on and her power was restored. Both parties were advised to find new arrangements in the future.

