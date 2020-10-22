A caller from Spaghetti Road notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, Oct. 18 regarding a person she had met on TicTok, a social media app.
The complainant had exchanged numbers with the male who had offered to fly her to Las Vegas.
The complainant suspected the male might be a human trafficker.
A deputy met with the complainant who had allegedly been offered a plane trip to Las Vegas by the man and then to his home in Tennessee. He had become upset when she declined.
The deputy suspected a “romance” scam.
