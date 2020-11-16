A female caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 12:24 p.m. Thursday to report four men in a white SUV at her residence around midnight looking for gas. Failing to obtain the gas, the group had departed but the complainant thought their actions were suspicious.
She was encouraged to call back when incidents of the kind were occurring and not waiting for more than 12 hours to do so.
