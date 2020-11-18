The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday from a woman who alleged a neighbor had dug some dirt with a skid steer on her lake property.
The deputy saw the edge of the road had been disturbed. The deputy talked to the neighbor about the complaint. He said “whatever,” walked back into his garage and locked the door.
The deputy advised the complainant to get the lot surveyed and contact the township board.
