A Fergus Falls resident informed the Fergus Falls Police Department she had received an email from Amazon saying she had been charged for an order placed by a Texas resident.
The complainant stated she did not have an Amazon Prime account and did not place the order. She called the phone number in the email and was told to call back when she was by her computer. She was then to use a reference number. The complainant called her credit card company and found they were monitoring her account.
The complainant was not out at money and was not planning to call the number again. She wanted the incident documented.
