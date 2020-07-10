A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle Thursday after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lincoln and Western avenues in Fergus Falls.
According to Fergus Falls fire chief Ryan Muchow, the victim was alert and able to communicate during the rescue. She was taken to Lake Region Healthcare.
Both the Fergus Falls fire and police departments answered the call at 7:20 a.m.
Immediately after the two-vehicle call the fire department was summoned to Lake Region Healthcare but it turned out to be a false alarm according to Muchow.
