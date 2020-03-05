When a woman eastbound on Highway 108 about 4 miles from I-94 was pulled over Wednesday by a white male in uniform her suspicions were aroused.
Earlier this year a man impersonating a law enforcement officer had stopped a woman north of Lake Park in Becker County. According to a spokesman for the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the impersonator is believed to still be at large.
The woman described the man making the stop as being in his early 20s with longer sideburns. She said he stayed behind the window so she could not see him very well. He asked for her license and insurance and told her she had been stopped because her license plate light was out.
The woman told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office her license plate light was not out. She also felt the man had acted very oddly.
It was later found that the stop had taken place in Wilkin County by a Wilkin County deputy.
