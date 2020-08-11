The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident with injuries early Monday on Highway 29 approximately 9 miles north of Parkers Prairie.
Karis Sauth, the 34-year-old driver, was southbound when her vehicle collided with a deer.
The vehicle was heavily damaged and Sauth sustained minor cuts to her face and arms from a shattering windshield. She refused the offer of both medical attention and a tow.
