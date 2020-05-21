The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies out Wednesday after receiving a report that a female driver had been injured after striking a power line pole.

The driver was northbound on County Highway 35 when her car veered into the right ditch and clipped a power pole and knocked it down. 

The driver complained of head pain and was taken by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare. The injuries appeared nonlife-threatening.

