The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies out Wednesday after receiving a report that a female driver had been injured after striking a power line pole.
The driver was northbound on County Highway 35 when her car veered into the right ditch and clipped a power pole and knocked it down.
The driver complained of head pain and was taken by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare. The injuries appeared nonlife-threatening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.