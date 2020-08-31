A female motorcyclist traveling eastbound on 410th Street Saturday suffered head injuries after her bike left the roadway.
The biker was found conscious and alert according to the Otter Tail County deputy answering the call. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The injured biker was transported to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for further evaluation. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. There was no indication of impairment.
