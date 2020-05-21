A resident of County Highway 27 notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday of a scam call.
Two deputies spoke with the female complainant by phone. The complaint involved a confirmation order for a $1,199.99 computer the complainant had allegedly purchased from Amazon.
She was advised to contact her credit card companies.
