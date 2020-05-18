A female rollerblader contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department at 9:55 p.m. Friday after encountering two males in their 20s who allegedly yelled obscene, sexually-oriented remarks at her. She told police she was afraid one of the males was following her home.

She described one of the males as wearing an orange hat.

She was advised to take a different route and call law enforcement if she saw the individuals again. Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone.

