A car versus deer accident on County Highway 82 at 10:36 p.m. Friday sent a caller’s female friend to Lake Region Hospital with shoulder pain.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the injured driver was westbound on Highway 82 when she collided with the deer. The accident caused moderate damage to the front driver side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.