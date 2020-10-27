The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a female Friday who said she was being held against her will and that her parents were trying to take her son.
The deputy handling the call found that a court order had granted custody of her son to another person.
The complainant was trying to go to a friend’s place but had not been able to make arrangements. She was informed that she was able to leave the residence.
