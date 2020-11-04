A business manager on West Washington Avenue in Fergus Falls notified the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday that she had received a call from the head of the police department in regard to fake bills.

When the complainant asked a question, the other party hung up. The complainant said the caller had a heavy southern accent. He said he was the chief of police in Fergus Falls and inquired about counterfeit bills being passed.

The complainant was advised to pass on any other information she obtained about the unknown caller.

