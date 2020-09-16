A fire at Innova Industries Monday drew the Fergus Falls Fire Department to the plant located at 730 West Fir Ave.

According to Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, Innova staff had put the fire out with an extinguisher before the fire department arrived. 

Muchow noted the fire created a lot of smoke inside the building. The source of the smoke was burning dust filters inside a 4-by-6 collection box. Innova Industries staff took the dust box outside where it was extinguished by the fire department. Damage from the fire was limited to the collection device.

The fire department was only at the scene for approximately 30 minutes according to Muchow.

