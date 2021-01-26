The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted to a threat by a Fergus Falls resident Friday.
The person making the threat to the Fergus Falls caller said they were on his way down from Fargo.
The caller was advised to secure the property and leave the residence.
A patrol officer remained in the area of the owner’s home for 45 minutes but was unable to make contact with the Fargo traveler.
