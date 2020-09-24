A Fergus Falls man escaped injury Sunday when his 2006 Ford F-350 was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram 150 in Douglas County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Samuel Peter Knutson, 35, was northbound on State Highway 114 in Lake Mary Township when 24-year-old Kyle Dayne Creason of Pineville, Missouri, crossed the centerline in his southbound vehicle.

Creason was taken to Telomere Health in Alexandria with nonlife-threatening injuries.  

Airbags were deployed on both vehicles. Both drivers were belted at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not a factor.

