Kevin Stock, a 55-year-old rural Fergus Falls resident, was injured Tuesday when he was thrown from his snowmobile near a residence on County Highway 88 5 miles northwest of the city.

Stock sustained a leg injury according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments