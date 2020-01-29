Kevin Stock, a 55-year-old rural Fergus Falls resident, was injured Tuesday when he was thrown from his snowmobile near a residence on County Highway 88 5 miles northwest of the city.
Stock sustained a leg injury according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance.
