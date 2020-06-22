Daryl Duane Heupel, a 45-year-old Fergus Falls man, died Friday when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a cable median barrier on I-94 in Wilkin County.
According to the State Patrol, Heupel was eastbound in Tanberg Township north of Rothsay when he fell off his 2003 Harley-Davidson and skidded into the median barrier.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene was the Rothsay Fire Department, the Rothsay Ambulance, the Barnesville Police Department and deputies from Otter Tail and Clay Counties.
Heupel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the State Patrol.
