A welfare check was executed Tuesday on Friberg Avenue by Fergus Falls police officers after a call was received about a male in a black hoodie and pants allegedly walking down the middle of the street yelling at traffic. The complainant stated traffic had to go around him.
The male was observed legally walking on the shoulder of the street when officers arrived in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.