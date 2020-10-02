A complainant contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday about a scam.
The caller alleged someone claiming to be “Pastor Sue” from their church is texting and emailing requests that the complainant get Amazon cards for a cancer patient.
A police officer attempted to call the phone number but received no response.
It was suggested the church or pastor post a warning about the scam for parishioners and others
