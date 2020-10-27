The Fergus Falls Police Department handled a boating call Wednesday on Hoot Lake Drive.
A caller reported a fishing boat had washed back into a bay and was in the process of being frozen into the ice. The owner of the boat was contacted and the man who had last used it was en route to pick it up.
