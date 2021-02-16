The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of a theft in progress at 6:24 p.m. Friday at a business located on State Highway 210 West.
The caller alleged the suspect had three carts of product and was scanning every third item.
After a Fergus Falls police officer confronted the people checking out they worked with staff to sort out the difference and paid for all the items.
