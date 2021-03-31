A robbery at M&H Gas Station Friday on Cascade Street in downtown Fergus Falls has been under investigation by the Fergus Falls Police Department according to Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren.
No other details were available as of Tuesday.
A robbery at M&H Gas Station Friday on Cascade Street in downtown Fergus Falls has been under investigation by the Fergus Falls Police Department according to Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren.
No other details were available as of Tuesday.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.