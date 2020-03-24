The theft of approximately $1,000 in five- and 10-dollar bills was reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department at 9:07 a.m. Friday.
The police found that the burglary had occurred the previous evening. The cash was missing from an unserviceable ATM that was being used as a safe. There was evidence of forced entry into the building. Tools from the business were utilized in gaining access to the money.
An investigation is ongoing.
