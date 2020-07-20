A resident of East Adolphus Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday at 5:07 p.m. to report a tree on a power line.
The caller said he had tried calling Otter Tail Power but decided against waiting because he was caller No. 52. His reason for reporting was in the event there was a power outage in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.