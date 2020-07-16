A resident notified the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday that after taking pictures of her house for several minutes, the driver of a white truck headed west on East Beech Avenue.
Armed with the vehicle’s license plate number, a Fergus Falls police officer found the driver. The driver was also discovered to have a syringe. A victim search was conducted and the Department of Corrections (DOC) was contacted. The driver was arrested by DOC order.
