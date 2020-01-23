The son of a Fergus Falls resident contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday about an alleged scam.
The complainant told an officer that his father had received an email from “Lake Region Cooperative” in Alexandria regarding the payment of capital equities. The email included a form to fill out requesting a social security number. The complainant did not believe the business existed and told the officer his father had not responded to the email.
