A Fergus Falls teenager rolled his vehicle Thursday 3 miles north of Fergus Falls at the intersection of County Highway 27 and Melody Drive.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling at approximately 50 mph when they lost control of the vehicle and rolled once in the ditch, causing moderate and disabling damage to the vehicle.
The 17-year-old driver was evaluated by Ringdahl Ambulance and medically cleared on the scene.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.
