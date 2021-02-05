Three Otter Tail County deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident Thursday on County Highway 1 just south of the I-94 Freeway exchange.
Kayla Thompson, a 27-year-old resident of Fergus Falls, was traveling at 45 miles an hour when she lost control of her SUV due to slippery road conditions and ran off the east side of the north-south highway and rolled once.
A strong west wind and blowing snow contributed to the poor driving conditions.
Thompson was not wearing clothing suitable for the weather. She was transported to the Lake Region Healthcare Emergency Room by Ringdahl Ambulance and medically cleared with minor injuries.
Thompson was cited for Driving after Revocation, Duty to Drive with Due Care and no insurance.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors.
