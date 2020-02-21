A Fergus Falls female called the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday after being contacted by a scammer who knew her name and Social Security number.
The complainant said the scam call came from Texas. She was told there was a warrant out for her arrest.
She was advised not to answer any unknown phone calls and obtain a new Social Security card.
