Renata Raye Bosek of Fergus Falls and Axel Carl Sweno of Henning both suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision outside Henning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sweno was southbound when his 1998 Buick Regal crossed State Highway 210 and struck Bosek’s 2014 Chrysler 300 which was eastbound on 210.
The 51-year-old Fergus Falls woman and the 38-year-old Henning man were both transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene of the crash were the Henning police and fire department, Henning Ambulance and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol was not a factor.
