An act of vandalism took place Monday on 440th Street according to a complaint filed with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy assigned to the call found a fence had deliberately been run over by one of the parties in a dispute over a 5-acre lake parcel. The person who admitted to running over the fence said they had done so deliberately to prove a point. That person was advised to fix the fence in the next 24 hours or receive a citation for criminal damage to property.
