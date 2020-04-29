An act of vandalism took place Monday on 440th Street according to a complaint filed with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy assigned to the call found a fence had deliberately been run over by one of the parties in a dispute over a 5-acre lake parcel. The person who admitted to running over the fence said they had done so deliberately to prove a point. That person was advised to fix the fence in the next 24 hours or receive a citation for criminal damage to property.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments