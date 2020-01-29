Fergus Falls area businesses have reported several scams to the Fergus Falls Police Department regarding payroll changes. The scam involves a fraudster contacting the payroll department or designee and pretends to be an employee. The fraudster asks that the employees’ direct deposit be changed to a fraudulent account, this is all done via email. The fraudster’s typically are going to the business’ websites to gain information to perpetuate the scam.

If you receive an email like this, please do not click links or process changes and contact: Detective Sgt. Andrew Miller, Fergus Falls Police Department by calling 218-332-5526 or email: amiller@co.ottertail.mn.us.

