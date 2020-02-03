A two-vehicle accident on the 200 block of North Union Avenue resulted in neck and back pains to one of the drivers.
A 17-year-old from Fergus Falls was southbound on Union Avenue when his 1993 Chevrolet struck a 2007 Toyota broadside as it backed into a driveway. The driver of the Toyota was 49-year-old Cory Johnson of Fergus Falls.
Johnson was transported to Lake Region Healthcare.
